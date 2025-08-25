Atupele Muluzi Speaks Out: “Dodging Debates is Dodging Malawians”

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has thrown down the gauntlet in Malawi’s political arena, declaring that presidential debates are not optional but a mandatory test of leadership character.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official Facebook page, Muluzi warned that any candidate who avoids public debates is sending “a troubling message” to Malawians—that they are either unprepared to defend their ideas, lack confidence in their vision, or worse, feel they are above accountability.

“Running away from debates is, fundamentally, running away from the people of Malawi,” Muluzi wrote. “The presidency is not for those who wilt under scrutiny or hide behind controlled environments.”

The former minister said debates provide more than just policy positions—they reveal a leader’s temperament, readiness for pressure, and ability to engage opposing views with respect. He pointed to his recent debate with Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and former president Dr. Joyce Banda as proof of the value of open dialogue.

“Despite our political differences, we tackled real issues—economic transformation, youth empowerment, inclusive development. These exchanges are what democracy demands,” he stressed.

Muluzi highlighted his own vision of a Malawi driven by technology, innovation, and modern agriculture, saying such ideas deserve the “bright light of public scrutiny” rather than being confined to staged campaign rallies.

His remarks are likely to spark fresh debate over Malawi’s political culture, where some presidential contenders have historically shunned live forums, preferring safe campaign trails to the unpredictability of unscripted debate.

In a country grappling with poverty, unemployment, climate change, and healthcare challenges, Muluzi argued, Malawians deserve leaders who do not run from tough questions.

“Anything less,” he charged, “is a disservice to our democracy and our people.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :