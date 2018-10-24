Old Mutual takes financial literacy to bridal shower

Every bride-to-be deserves sound advice and financial management as they prepare to start their marriage journey, those were the remarks made by Old Mutual Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Ms Linda Poya during Rose Gawani and Arthur Muwalo’s bridal shower.

Poya said it pleased Old Mutual to introduce financial literacy program that furnish bride-to-be with the requisite knowledge to take their marriage to exceptional financial well-being.

“If your bridal shower falls within the months of October-November this is for you to give us your date and we will be there to shower you with sound financial advice all for free,” she said.

She mentioned cities like Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba, Mzuzu and Kasungu districts as their main target, and urged bride-to-be from these areas not to hesitate calling Old Mutual for financial management.

“You now have an opportunity to be coached by the experts on sound financial management, as you prepare to start your journey,” she said.

So far, she said since the introduction of this financial management literacy program the response from the general public has been overwhelming and encouraging.

For instance, on weekly, Poya said they are having more than five bride showers in Blantyre, with Lilongwe registering more than 3, while Mzuzu 2.

They are targeting to reach more than 50 brides-to-be by the end of the months of November.

