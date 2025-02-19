Opinion: An Interpretation of a Lie And Error as in Chakwera’s SONA

A lie is a deliberate and intentional falsehood, crafted with the specific purpose of deceiving someone. In stark contrast, an error is an unintentional mistake, often resulting from a misunderstanding, lack of information, or simple ignorance, with no intention to mislead. A lie is a conscious, purposeful deceit, while an error is a genuine misstep devoid of malicious intent.

If information provided to the President is a lie, that is a criminal act, and there are clear, established procedures for addressing it. However, if the information is simply an error, then administrative action is required, and there are procedures for handling that as well.

Feeding the President with either a lie or an error is unacceptable. Those responsible for supplying the President with information hold fiduciary duties—a sacred trust to ensure accuracy and truthfulness. Breaching this responsibility erodes that trust and undermines the integrity of the office. Zero tolerance for lies must be non-negotiable. As for errors, some limited tolerance may be acceptable, depending on the nature of the matter. A 5% margin of error in a State of the Nation Address (SONA) may be understandable, but in matters like medical decisions, national security, or other critical areas, errors cannot be so easily excused.

It is prudent for a rational person, including Members of Parliament (MPs), to assume that a 5% error margin—or whatever the acceptable percentage—applied to the projects in the SONA is simply an error, not a lie.

An error becomes a lie only when there is clear, indisputable evidence that the wrong information was deliberately fabricated with the intent to deceive. You don’t just rush to label the information in the SONA a lie based on assumptions or hearsay. Such conclusions, without evidence, are themselves lies—lies intended to discredit the President. Many of you, including certain MPs, are guilty of spreading lies in this matter and should be investigated for doing so. If you truly believe that certain information in the SONA was a lie, then bring evidence to back up your claims. Don’t toss around the word “lie” recklessly—it cheapens the discourse. We need to cleanse the debates in Parliament, which are currently drowning in mediocrity.

You may call me whatever you like, but I stand by the facts. I am not seeking any government position, as I am not a jobless as some may claim.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!