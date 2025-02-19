“Tell MCP, the Landlord Is Here!” – Mukhito Declares Political War on Lilongwe City Centre

Former Inspector General of Police and now Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, has sent shockwaves through Lilongwe City Centre Constituency with a fiery declaration of his political ambitions.

Addressing DPP supporters and local leaders, Mukhito did not mince words, slamming the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for what he described as catastrophic governance failures that have plunged the country into hardship.

“When they told Malawians that DPP was failing, we expected them to deliver something better. Instead, they have dragged this nation into misery. Life is unbearable, and people can no longer endure this suffering,” he charged.

Sounding more like a battle commander than a politician, Mukhito called on Malawians to channel their frustration into a decisive political reckoning on September 16.

“This pain must be taken to the ballot box! DPP is the only beacon of hope, and we are ready to rescue this country from the wreckage that MCP has created,” he declared, his voice reverberating through the gathering.

Then came the chilling warning:

“Tell the neighbor, tell MCP—the landlord is here!”

Mukhito vowed to restore order and prosperity to the constituency and beyond, urging voters to rally behind him, DPP councillors, and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in what he described as a battle for Malawi’s very survival.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, Mukhito’s entrance into the race has set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown in Lilongwe City Centre—one that promises to shake the ruling party to its core.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!