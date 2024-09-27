Opinion: APM is a symbol of proven leadership—tested, tried and trusted

During a recent speech in Mzuzu, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika JSD urged Malawians to be careful in their decisions for the upcoming elections, warning that careless choices could lead to dire consequences. He reminded the audience of the 2020 elections, where he cautioned that the choice was between development and politics. Unfortunately, many chose politics, and the repercussions are evident today.

The cost of living has skyrocketed, with national debt far exceeding Malawi’s GDP. Under Mutharika, the debt was around 47% of GDP, while the current situation is alarming. In his tenure, Malawians did not experience the persistent devaluations that have plagued the economy under Chakwera, where the local currency has lost its value significantly against international currencies, making it a “junk” currency in the SADC region.

Mutharika during his tenure made a promise that no one would die from hunger, and he delivered on that promise by ensuring food availability for all Malawians. The price of a bag of maize was around K7,000, but today, under Chakwera, it has soared to K45,000—an increase of 642.86%. This rise comes at a time when disposable incomes are diminishing, and the government struggles to manage inflation and interest rates effectively.

Malawians are fortunate to have had Mutharika’s leadership. After Joyce Banda’s administration left the economy in disarray due to the cash gate scandal, Mutharika was instrumental in turning it around. Now, as the current administration falters, it is crucial for Malawians to consider bringing back proven leaders like Mutharika to restore stability and improve their livelihoods.

As the elections approach, the choice is clear: prioritizing experienced leadership to navigate these challenging times is essential for a brighter future. Malawians must reflect on the past and choose APM to secure a better tomorrow.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!