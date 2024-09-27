MUBAS Alumni Community to Reconnect at Interactive Event

The alumni community of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), formerly known as The Polytechnic, is set to reconnect at an interactive event on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the main campus in Blantyre.

Organized by the MUBAS Alumni Association in collaboration with the university, the event aims to reignite old friendships, expand networks, and shape the future of its members.

MUBAS Alumni President Wisely Phiri shared that the gathering will offer alumni a chance to engage with current students across various programs. “As potential employers and mentors, we will interact with students to understand their experiences and contributions in today’s dynamic world,” Phiri said.

The day will feature a tour of various university departments to highlight ongoing projects and curriculum changes. “We want to appreciate what the current students are achieving and identify areas where alumni can offer support,” Phiri explained.

The event will kick off with a tour of the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) followed by an assembly in the Engineering Auditorium for interactions with university staff. After lunch, attendees can look forward to various sporting activities, with opportunities for companies to set up booths and for entrepreneurs to showcase merchandise.

All former students, current students, and university staff are encouraged to attend this enriching day of connection and collaboration.

