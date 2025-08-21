OPINION | Presidential Debates Are Nothing But Malawi’s National Beauty Contest for Politicians—Nothing Impactful

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the grand spectacle of Malawian “democracy”—the presidential debate. Bright lights. Moderators in crisp suits. Cameras rolling. And for what? In a country where politics is run not by ideas but by who you know, who you owe, and who can deliver a goat, a maize sack, or a vote, these debates are nothing but a glitzy circus for the urban elite.

Let’s not kid ourselves: debates are stunts masquerading as platforms. They are designed to make organisers look smart, donors feel proud, and the nation appear “woke” on the global stage. The average farmer in Dowa doesn’t care who delivered a snappy line on corruption or who promised a reform plan in thirty seconds. They care about access to markets, electricity, and whether someone will buy their maize at a fair price. Debates do not move votes—they move egos.

And yet, every election cycle, Malawi spends thousands—maybe millions—on sets, cameras, moderators, and catering, all to stage what is effectively a national reality show. Candidates recite rehearsed lines, organisers pose for photos, and NGOs tick boxes in glossy reports: “Look at us! We held a debate! We are a modern democracy!” Meanwhile, the country waits, wondering why the money couldn’t have gone to schools, bridges, or clinics instead of scripted theatrics.

The irony is delicious. The very people who once shunned debates when it suited them—then suddenly rediscover them when the cameras are rolling—treat these events like beauty contests for politicians. Eloquence is applauded, policy is optional, and promises float like balloons—bright, shiny, and utterly empty.

Malawi debates are not democracy in action—they are democracy in costume. And while the world watches our “progress,” the average Malawian knows the truth: these debates are a performance for everyone but the voter.

If we truly care about change, it’s time to stop pretending. Stop wasting energy, money, and public attention on debates that only build organisers’ brands. Stop the circus. Focus on real politics—where accountability, delivery, and leadership actually matter. Anything else is just smoke, mirrors, and optics.

____________________________________________

Ephraim Nyondo is a media and public relations expert.

