Opposition tears apart MCP gov’t: ‘It was an accident’, declares Chaponda

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in parliament Dr. George Chaponda on Friday minced no words in describing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government as an “accident” and a “disappointment” to the people of Malawi in the last five years.

A charged up Chaponda, who is also Mulanje South West parliamentarian, accused President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration of fiscal indiscipline and undermining national development priorities.

In his sine die statement of the 1st meeting of the 51st session of Parliament titled the ‘Failed Chakwera Administration: Malawians Demand a Return to Proven Leadership’, Chaponda also blasted the speakership over legislative bias in the manner it run the business of the house.

“The overwhelming sentiment from diverse voices is that the living conditions of Malawians have significantly worsened over the past five years, with a clear consensus that people are much worse off in 2025 than they were in 2020.

“We tried our best to help government to serve the people better in coming up with better legislation though our numbers betrayed us at times when we did not want bills that could hurt Malawians, like the case of the energy bill of the infamous government to government [fuel purchase] arrangement,” said Chaponda.

He said fellow opposition parliamentarians from his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), UTM and several independent members put up collective efforts in holding the government accountable.

Lousy fiscal conduct, indiscipline

According to Chaponda, the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Act, which exceeded the original budget by K500 billion, raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

“The Finance Minister failed to disclose the over-expenditure in the initial budget documents, which undermines fiscal discipline and erodes public trust,” said Chaponda, accusing MCP of using its parliamentary majority to push through controversial decisions.

He added: “We in the opposition have spoken against the government’s wage bill whish is bloated and we have seen how state residencies have employed a lot of people, creating unnecessary positions in order to accommodate their friends and family members.”

Betraying the youths, failed promises

In spite of blurting about youth empowerment, Chaponda said, the Chakwera administration slapped the youths in the face by recalling retired principal secretaries instead of creating spaces to fresh minds.

“We have witnessed retired principal secretaries being recalled from retirement denying jobs to the youth and productive citizens,” said Chaponda.

Chaponda noted that while MCP entered into a social contract with Malawians in 2020 with a basketful of such spicy promises as servant leadership, ending corruption and upholding the law, among others, the present situation of affairs in the country was disheartening.

He said much as government has attempted to use “an unconstitutional [age] bill to target Peter Mutharika”, the former president and DPP leader was poised to win the September 16, 2025 presidential bid because he has a proven track leadership record.

“Under the leadership of Peter Mutharika Malawians could afford three meals a day because the price of maize was affordable at six thousand kwacha per fifty kilogram bag. aMalawi sanadyepo chitedze nthawi ya Professor Mutharika.

“Inflation was kept in check at single digit between 7 and 9 percent. In fact, the macro-economic policies of the DPP-led administration ensured that money circulated among ordinary citizens rather than being concentrated among the selected few,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Youth for Action Campaign (YAC), a Mzuzu-based organisation said MCP’s actions over the last five years have fallen short in empowering the youths who are a crucial demographic in Malawi’s development.

YAC programs coordinator Nungu Mandala said MCP’s 2019 manifesto powered by the Chakwera ‘Hi5’ mantra promised significant changes.

“We are disillusioned, honestly. Disappointed. The perceived neglect of youths in favor of retired personnel affects the youths’ participation in the country’s development. They really feel left out.

“At YAC we believe that empowering youths through education, skills development, and job opportunities is crucial for Malawi’s growth and development,” said Mandala.

Malawi goes to the polls on September 16, 2025 and the opposition, especially the DPP which lost power in the 2020 fresh elections, is positioning itself as the party of economic recovery and administrative competence, painting the current government as having squandered its mandate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!