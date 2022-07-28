Opposition walk out of parliament

Opposition members of Parliament walked out of Parliament on Thursday following disagreements on the issue regarding the alleged abduction of Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa.

However, officials from Cdedi say Namiwa has been found at Nathenje, on the outskirts of the Capital Lilongwe, raising speculation that the said abduction might have been staged.

He was found clean shaven and had changed his clothes.

The opposition legislators also protested Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza’s remarks in which she defended the action of some people who were seen moving around town in Lilongwe, armed with weapons, apparently to protect business properties from being vandalised.

The opposition MPs held a press briefing condemning the minister’ s remarks.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader in Parliament, Ned Poya said it is unfortunate for the minister to defend the people who carried panga knives and walked in the streets of Lilongwe.

He said UDF is disappointed with what has happened and being a party that fought for democracy, it cannot support that.

He added that if the people were indeed defending their businesses, they were supposed to do that within their business premises and not moving around the streets.

Democratic Progressive Party Legal Affairs spokesperson in Parliament, Bright Msaka said Sendeza is unfit for the position of Homeland Security.

He added that if the current leaders are not ready to adjust to democracy in leading the country, then they are not fit to lead.

Acting leader of opposition Nicholas Dausi said it is the duty of police to protect every person and wondered why Sendeza supported having people moving around with panga knives.

He also wondered why the minister would say the abduction was staged when she already said police were investigating the matter.

He feared that democracy is on the death bed in the country with what is happening.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!