Kapichira hydro power station to be restored by December

July 28, 2022 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Erratic power supply in the country may come to an end by December when operations of Kapichira Hydro Power Station will be restored.

The station which generates 130 megawatts was crippled after a wave of Cyclone Anna that affected the place earlier this year. This resulted in frequent blackouts throughout the country.

There is now hope that Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) will renovate the station from September to December after securing 60 million US Dollars from World Bank.

Kapichira Hydro Power Station

Egenco Publicist, Moses Gwaza, has told the local media that a lot has been done to make sure electricity generation is restored at Kapichira.

“A lot has been done. We had experts from World Bank. We also had other experts from Korea. We are working with these experts to make sure that generation of electricity is restored,” Gwaza said.

But an expert in energy issues, Glen Malunga, has called for speedy works on the same saying businesses have been hugely affected.

Malawi needs about 618 megawatts of electricity but only manages to generate 265 megawatts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Medical drug factory to be constructed in Lilongwe 

A company known as Malawi Israel Gold has been allocated 11 hectares of land in Lilongwe where a drug manufacturing...

Close