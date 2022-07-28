Kapichira hydro power station to be restored by December

Erratic power supply in the country may come to an end by December when operations of Kapichira Hydro Power Station will be restored.

The station which generates 130 megawatts was crippled after a wave of Cyclone Anna that affected the place earlier this year. This resulted in frequent blackouts throughout the country.

There is now hope that Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) will renovate the station from September to December after securing 60 million US Dollars from World Bank.

Egenco Publicist, Moses Gwaza, has told the local media that a lot has been done to make sure electricity generation is restored at Kapichira.

“A lot has been done. We had experts from World Bank. We also had other experts from Korea. We are working with these experts to make sure that generation of electricity is restored,” Gwaza said.

But an expert in energy issues, Glen Malunga, has called for speedy works on the same saying businesses have been hugely affected.

Malawi needs about 618 megawatts of electricity but only manages to generate 265 megawatts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!