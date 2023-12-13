Over 200 young Malawians fly out to Israel to work in farms

A second cohort of 200 young Malawians to work in farms in Israel leaves the country on Wednesday, December 13, 2020.

An Israeli plane which is to carry the young Malawians landed at Kamuzu International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson Nellie Kapatuka has confirmed that the 200 young Malawians will be leaving at 7 in the morning for Tel Aviv where they will be working in farms.

Malawians are replacing workers from Thailand who pulled out of Israel following the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

Atleast 40 workers from Thailand were abducted when Hamas fighters stormed the northern part of Israel where they killed 1400 Israelis and abducted over 200 more.

The workers get US$1500 a month and free accommodation, among others.

But Youth And Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka said the government is not transparent enough in the recruitment process of the young Malawians exported to Israel.

He said Malawians are kept in the dark on the agreement of labour export between Lilongwe and Tel Aviv, saying even the ministry of Labour does not know.

Speaking at a press conference recently, minister of Labour Agnes Nyalonje said her ministry and the government are not involved in the recruitment process, saying a private firm is doing that.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu said the first cohort was misled as the young Malawians who were picked had formal degree qualifications and from well to do families when Israel needed labourers, those involved in picking fruits and farming vegetables, for example.

