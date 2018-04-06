PAC says push for electoral law reforms continues

The influential Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says the battle for the push of electoral law reforms continue despite the fact that it is now almost a year before the 2019 general election.

PAC chairman Felix Chingota said in Lilongwe that the wants the 50+1 system and other electoral law reforms be adopted for the fair and credible elections in the country.

He was speaking when a women lobby group for women to be in top positions called 50-50 Campaign invited PAC to sensitize it on the need to have special seats for women in parliament.

Chingota said the quasi-religious body and governance watchdog,would fight for the 50+1 electoral reforms and other laws including those advocated by the 50-50 Campaign .

“We have not given up, we will do all we can to ensure that all the electoral law reforms are enacted,” he said.

Chairman of Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) Steve Duwa said there was also need for the government to change the voting dates from May to August or September.

“In May, there are still rains in some parts of the country, some roads are impassable and the weather is not friendly for all the people to get out to vote,” he said.

He said it was easier to transport poll materials in summer than in May. In addition, he said, days are shorter in May than in summer.

