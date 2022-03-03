Pamela Kuwali appointed new Country Director for ActionAid Malawi

The Board of ActionAid Malawi has appointed Pamela Kuwali as the new Country Director of the organization, effective 1st March, 2022. She replaces Assan Golowa Phiri whose tenure expired last year.

A press release signed by the Board Chairperson for ActionAid Malawi, Professor Dorothy Nampota, says Kuwali brings in 20 years’ experience in development, governance, public policy analysis and advocacy, leadership and program management.

According to the statement, Kuwali just completed a successful five-year assignment as National Director of Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) and in that role doubled as Malawi Node Coordinator for Food Agricultural Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN) a regional institution based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Prior to CISANET, she worked with National Democratic Institute (NDI) Malawi as Governance Specialist and Head of Programs (2013 – 2017).

Before NDI, Kuwali worked at UN World Food Program (2011 – 2013) where she focused on policy development, government and donor relations, public information, communication and doubled as the gender focal point.

Prior to WFP, she served as Public Diplomacy Specialist at the Public Affairs Section, US Embassy, Malawi (2002 – 2011).

Kuwali holds an MSc in Public Administration and Development from University of Birmingham UK (2009), and a Bachelor of Public Administration from Chancellor College, University of Malawi (1999).

She also holds several credentials in Public Diplomacy from the US State Department Foreign Service Institute (FSI), Washington DC, obtained during her time with the US Embassy and is a Fellow of the Prestigious VV Engage (Women’s and SDGs Leadership) Program provided by Kennedy School of Government (2019), Harvard, powered by Vital Voices Global Partnership (US).

In the press release, the board of ActionAid Malawi adds that Kuwali’s CSO networking experience on human rights and advocacy and as a sure-footed leader “will play a key role at the organisation towards the attainment of social justice, as envisioned in the current Country Strategy Paper V”.

