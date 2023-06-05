Paramount Holdings Limited dangles carrots to sesame farmers in Malawi

Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) has pledged to offer competitive prices to sesame farmers in an effort to promote production of the crop in Malawi.

Paramount Holdings Limited is Malawi’s largest buyer of sesame seeds (chitowe) from Malawi, which it exports to Japan through Itochu Cooperation and Takemoto Oil and Fat Co. Limited.

The company convinced and facilitate their buyer Japanese firm Itochu Cooperation and Takemoto Oil and Fat Co. Limited for donation of ambulance, medical equipment and Furniture to Therere Health Centre in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa.

The donated ambulance is aimed at improving delivery of healthcare services to sesame farmers and the other community members in the area.

Speaking at the handover of the ambulance recently, PHL representative Mr. Ghedia assured the farmers that his company will continue offering competitive prices to improve the welfare of the farmers.

“I would like to request our farming community to grow more and good quality sesame seed because Paramount Holdings Limited is ready to provide a competitive market for their crop. We assure you that you will see a difference between selling commodities to vendors and a reputable company,” he said.

He added, “We have our buyer Itochu Japan Limited who supplies to Takemoto Oil and Fat Co. Limited. They started coming to Malawi to visit farmers and check the crop and field of sesame. As you know, Chikwawa District farmers are growing more sesame seeds, but they are facing some challenges in producing more sesame seed.”

He also told the Japanese firms that Malawian sesame farmers face challenges to access the right seed for sesame, which prompts them to use traditional seed and lack of new planting methods.

PHL also asked the Ministry of Agriculture to consider including sesame in the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) in the next agricultural season.

“As we know that our President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera also called for the promotion of sesame seeds. We would like to request the Ministry of Agriculture to promote sesame seed and include it in AIP distribution,” he said.

