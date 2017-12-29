Parliament confirms Matemba as new ACB boss, Rev Maulana new Macra board chair

December 29, 2017 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has confirmed the appointment of Reyneck Matemba who is set to become Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director and Reverend Alex Maulana as new board chairperson of Malawi Communications Authority (Macra), Nyasa Times understands.

Reyneck Matemba: ACB confirmed to be Director General

Rev Maulana: New chair of Macra

Committee chairperson Lingson Belekanyama that his committee is assessed and confirmed the two names that were appointed by President Peter Mutharika.

“We have communicated with the appointing authority about the results so he is the one announce,” he said.

Belekanyama confirmed the two have been “successful” after the confirmation interviews.

Mutharika appointed Matemba as ACB director in October to replace Lucas Kondowe whose contract was not renewed.

Until his appointment, Matemba served as Deputy Director General, mainly responsible for prosecutions and has played the lead role in the prosecution of several Cashgate cases.

Previously, Matemba worked at Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs where he served as assistant chief legislative counsel, as Administrator General and in the Legal Aid Department.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), Reverend Maulana  replaces Mervis Mangulenje, who has been at the centre of top level corruption at the regulatory body.

Mangulenje has been redeployed to  Malawi Rural Development Fund (Mardef) as chief executive officer.

Macra, under Mangulenje board has been embroiled in multi-million kwacha dubious deals, in which Director General Godfrey Itaye has been allegedly funneling cash to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Parliament confirms Matemba as new ACB boss, Rev Maulana new Macra board chair"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Phiideria
Guest
Phiideria

A Maulana congrats koma kupisilira azikazi a mvano komaso a eni musiye plz. Ku MACRA kuli ma miniskirts osayamba chonde chonde ndapota nanu slow down. Pajatu munachita ngozi Ku Mangochi muli ndi chibwenzi komaso mutaledzera. Chonde siyani. Just concentrate on the job of board chair

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes 12 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes