PP to drag Mzomera to court for clinging to party car, property

People’s Party (PP) is demanding Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hora, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who rejoined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to return party materials or face legal action.

Ngwira was formerly People’s Party Northern Region Provincial Chair but he was fired for insubordination.

PP deputy spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said Ngwira is clinging to a KIA pick-up motor vehicle, a minibus, three motor cycles, 20 bicycles and assorted party materials.

But Ngwira challenged saying he is not keeping PP material and that he is only keeping a vehicle which he was given by former president Joyce Banda, who is PP founder and leader.

“I am keeping only on vehicle which I received directly from Joyce Banda. Even the blue book is not in the party’s name, it’s the property of Joyce Banda and what we agreed is for the two of us,” said Ngwira Friday on Times Radio.

Ngwira said it is only Joyce Banda who can claim the car from him.

Meanwhile, PP has instructed lawyer George Kadzipatike to take legal action against Ngwira.

The lawyer has since sent Ngwira a notice giving him seven day ultimatum to return the party property and warned him that he faces claim of damages should he remain defiant.

PP is also asking former director of women in the Northern Region, Cliffa Khondowe to return a Toyota pick-up.

