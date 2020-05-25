Parliamentary committee adopts June 23 poll date resolution

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee has adopted a resolution for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to publish in the government Gazette the June 23, 2020 as the date for the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

The resolution follows a meeting which the committee had with the Chairperson of the Commission Jane Ansah and the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale on May 21, 2020.

The resolution of the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament concerning date of fresh presidential election is pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal delivered on 8th May, 2020 in the matter of Appeal no. 1 of 2020 which indicated that Parliament shall fix a date for the fresh presidential election.

The new date would also be in line with Supreme Court ruling that an elected president must be sworn in within 150 days from the date of the ruling of the High Court (Constitutional Referral Case) made on 3rd February, 2020.

“The Committee therefore resolves that the date for the holding of the fresh presidential election shall be the 23rd day of June, 2020 and accordingly the Electoral Commission, shall in terms of Section 48 (1) (b) of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act, duly publish in the gazette the 23rd June 2020 as the date when the fresh presidential election shall be held,” the resolution reads.

The Committee chaired by Kezzie Msukwa will submit a report of the resolution to the plenary for noting.

Parliament is also expected to write to the Attorney General to prepare the necessary bills in support of the holding of the fresh presidential election.

