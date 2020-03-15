Parliament’s Caucus tells PP’s Matola to apologise to all Malawi women over derogatory remarks

Parliament’s powerful women committee has told People’s Party (PP) secretary general Ibrahim Matola to apologise to all women following his demeaning statement against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah on Friday in Blantyre during an electoral meeting.

PP Secretary General used some words which many viewed as abusive during a National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting organised by the electoral body in Blantyre to update political stakeholders following the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential elections.

Matola told Ansah to immediately leave the pollster and should take with her the bras and knickers.

Lonnie Chijere Chirwa, the chairperson of the Women Caucus of parliament says an apology which Matola made to Ansah immediately after uttering the insulting words is not enough.

“All women in the country have been offended by what Honourable Matola said. They are disturbed. He needs to apologise to all women,” she said.

Former president and leader of the PP Joyce Banda was the first to publicly condemn Matola for insulting and using abusive language against Ansah.

Banda, who is a champion of global women, described Matola’s action as scandalization, smear campaigns and abusive language being used against women aimed at breaking them when the same does not happen to their male counterparts.

Last year, Banda also strongly condemned senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri after he uttered insulting remarks against former First Lady Patricia Shanil Muluzi, saying as far as she was concerned women need to be respected.

“It is in this light that I condemn in the strongest terms what Matola said about Justice Dr Jane Ansah when he was making his contribution at the NECOF meeting in Blantyre,” said Banda.

She said there are many things Ansah could have done or said during this electoral process that the former president does not agree with, but the MEC chairperson does not deserve to be spoken to in that manner.

Added Banda: “I am told that Hon Matola has apologised but I am very sorry about this apparent abuse of a fellow woman and regardless of who has made the remarks, I condemn them in the strongest manner.”

Ansah is facing more insults and swearing in social media platforms for her and other MEC commissioners refusal to step down at the pollster following findings by the Constitutional Court and parliament that the May 21 presidential election was grossly marred with irregularities.

