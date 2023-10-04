Partnership appoints LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Kaunda into board

The Alliance for African Partnership (AAP) has appointed the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, to its Advisory Board effective from 1st September 2023.

A three-year term will end up to August 31, 2025.

According to a press statement from LUANAR available to Nyasa Times on Monday, Kaunda’s appointment to the advisory board represents a powerful addition to the team, ensuring that AAP continues to thrive and excel in its pursuit of higher education excellence and sustainable development.

“AAP management and staff are confident that Professor Kaunda’s expertise will greatly benefit AAP’s mission,” it said.

The statement said his appointment to the Board follows his remarkable contributions to the African continent, particularly within the fisheries and higher education sectors.

“His extensive experience and outstanding achievements make him an exceptional candidate for this significant role,” it said.

As a respected leader and scholar, it said, Professor Kaunda possesses invaluable insights and perspectives that can provide AAP with strategic guidance of the highest calibre,

Adding that Professor Kaunda’s dedication to advancing education and his commitment to transformative change align perfectly with AAP’s mission to create a lasting impact and improve the lives of people across Africa and beyond.

AAP and LUANAR congratulated him on his well-deserved appointment, and wished him all the best during his tenure on the advisory board.

Professor Emmanuel Kaunda is a professor in fisheries science, having worked for over 30 years in fisheries ecology, fish trade, fisheries policy and development of aquaculture in Africa, and he was accorded the Aqua-culturist of the Year award by the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa (AASA) in 2011.

He currently serves on the board of the Africa Center for Aquatic Research and Education (ACARE) and is the immediate past president of the Pan-Africa Fish and Fisheries Association (PAFFA).

Professor Kaunda also serves as a board chair for the National Commission of Science and Technology (NCST) in Malawi.

