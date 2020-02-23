Party representatives absent at by-election ballot papers arrival

Political party representatives were conspicuously missing at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Friday when the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) received ballot papers for a by-election in Kasungu.

Also missing were MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and all the commissioners as well as the MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika who face the sacking for grossly mishandling the May 21, 2019 presidential election.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, flanked by armed Malawi Defence Force soldiers and police said it was disheartening that there were no party or independent monitors to witness the arrival of the ballot papers for Luwaladzi ward by-election in Balaka.

“We communicated to all the parties and the candidates on the arrival of the ballot papers but they decided not to come. Their presence ensures there is no suspicion but it has no effect at all,” Mwafulirwa said.

Journalists from various media organizations witnessed the occasion.

