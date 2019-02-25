Pastor Lukau under fire for staging ‘resurrection’ miracle in church

February 25, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Things are turning ugly for South Africa’s Pastor Alph Lukau who is facing public criticism for ‘increasingly staging miracles in his church’ with an aim of gaining popularity.

Lukau lays his hands on the dead man in a white suit named Elliot, prays and boom! – the man is brought back to life.

The ‘miracle’ performed at Alleluia Ministries International. Picture: Alph Lukau.

The ‘miracle’ performed at Alleluia Ministries International. Picture: Alph Lukau.

The man is walking

Congolese born Lukau runs an over 8 000 membership church in Sandton, South Africa, and has been in the news lately for allegedly staging ‘miracle’ to court attention.

The recent backlash concerns a miracle of resurrecting a dead person in his church on Sunday.

It is being reported that people brought to a church a dead person in the coffin and Lukau opened the coffin, prayed for the dead person and the person returned back to life.

This has rattled various quarters of Christians who find the move as ‘typical of spiritual fraudsters who use antics to fool people.’

Social media is currently awash with questions as to who, in the first place, certified the person dead with many Malawians also questioning Lukau v: Is this real? Why did the man not look like someone who’d been dead two days? Where is his death certificate? Why was he not immediately tended to by a health care professional?

The questions outnumber the answers by far.

The South Africa department of health is said to be launching an investigation into matter because it suspects some gimmicks being involved.

Meanwhile, the Kings and Queens Real Funeral Services, whose vehicle was used to carry the coffin, has distanced itself that the supposed deceased person was at their mortuary.

Malawians on social media recently questioned Luaku when he was caught on  video clip making fake prophecies on  an Machinjiri area in Blantyre,  naming street names purportedly belong to thee township when in actual fact there  are no streets names he was mentioning.

Lukau has also raised eyebrows for claiming to heal HIV/Aids, TB and other illnesses.

However, unlike his counterparts, Lukau has not faced any criminal charges nor been referred to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural and Religious Rights (CRL).

He has, however, been embroiled in a legal battle with South African-based Nigerian journalist Solomon Ashoms after Lukau sued Ashoms for defamation of character after the journalist claimed he was a fake preacher on his Facebook account.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
AkaNambewe SokosiBigManMangochi kabwafuGerald Mapanga Phiri Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Aka
Guest
Aka

Shaaaaaaaaa true drama! Theatre movie

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Nambewe Sokosi
Guest
Nambewe Sokosi

Each to their own mwee!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Nuisance all around.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Like CONMAN bushiri and others, this one must be arrested too. He and the many fake prophets couldn’t practice their stupidity in the developed world hence can only be in Africa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Gerald Mapanga Phiri
Guest
Gerald Mapanga Phiri

For me I don’t doubt that is real according to advancement of Prophetic ministries nowadays. I was expecting it that oneday it’s going to happen only that it came so soon. Keep on questioning but I can tell you the way God revealing Himself now you will not understand. If you doubt you will be another Thomases of our days

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
koma abale inu..
Guest
koma abale inu..

KKKKKK, koma tili kumathero adziko ndithu!!akubwera mwini oweluza,adzaweruza yekha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web