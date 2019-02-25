Pastor Lukau under fire for staging ‘resurrection’ miracle in church

Things are turning ugly for South Africa’s Pastor Alph Lukau who is facing public criticism for ‘increasingly staging miracles in his church’ with an aim of gaining popularity.

Congolese born Lukau runs an over 8 000 membership church in Sandton, South Africa, and has been in the news lately for allegedly staging ‘miracle’ to court attention.

The recent backlash concerns a miracle of resurrecting a dead person in his church on Sunday.

It is being reported that people brought to a church a dead person in the coffin and Lukau opened the coffin, prayed for the dead person and the person returned back to life.

This has rattled various quarters of Christians who find the move as ‘typical of spiritual fraudsters who use antics to fool people.’

Social media is currently awash with questions as to who, in the first place, certified the person dead with many Malawians also questioning Lukau v: Is this real? Why did the man not look like someone who’d been dead two days? Where is his death certificate? Why was he not immediately tended to by a health care professional?

The questions outnumber the answers by far.

The South Africa department of health is said to be launching an investigation into matter because it suspects some gimmicks being involved.

Meanwhile, the Kings and Queens Real Funeral Services, whose vehicle was used to carry the coffin, has distanced itself that the supposed deceased person was at their mortuary.

Malawians on social media recently questioned Luaku when he was caught on video clip making fake prophecies on an Machinjiri area in Blantyre, naming street names purportedly belong to thee township when in actual fact there are no streets names he was mentioning.

Lukau has also raised eyebrows for claiming to heal HIV/Aids, TB and other illnesses.

However, unlike his counterparts, Lukau has not faced any criminal charges nor been referred to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural and Religious Rights (CRL).

He has, however, been embroiled in a legal battle with South African-based Nigerian journalist Solomon Ashoms after Lukau sued Ashoms for defamation of character after the journalist claimed he was a fake preacher on his Facebook account.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :