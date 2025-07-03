Pemphero Mphande Elected First President of KUHES Alumni Association — A Trailblazer at the Helm

Celebrated social impact leader and health professional Pemphero Mphande has been elected as the first-ever President of the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Alumni Association. The election took place Wednesday evening during a grand cocktail event hosted by KUHeS at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The newly constituted association brings together alumni from the university’s two historic pillars—the former College of Medicine (COM) and Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN)—uniting graduates from 1979 to date under one umbrella. Mphande will serve a two-year term, leading a visionary committee tasked with bridging the gap between past and present generations of health professionals.

Vision for a Stronger KUHeS

Mphande, a Medical Laboratory Scientist and 2017 COM graduate, outlined a bold plan for the association—centered on fundraising for needy students, strengthening alumni engagement, and playing an active role in university development.

“We want KUHeS to remain a top-producing institution of health professionals in Malawi and beyond. We’ll work closely with management and students to support this vision. I’m calling on all alumni from COM and KCN to come and be part of this movement,” Mphande said.

He emphasized that the Alumni Association will not be a passive body but will be actively involved in university operations, with its members integrated into key university structures, including committees and the University Council, as confirmed by Collins Chiliwawa, Scholarship Officer at KUHeS.

“This is a working committee. We’ll be part of decision-making processes that shape KUHeS,” Mphande added.

A Leader Backed by Results

Currently serving as Executive Director of FACT Malawi (Forum for AIDS Counselling and Training), Mphande is not new to leadership. With over 10 years of experience in HIV and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) programming, he has overseen and implemented donor-funded projects worth over $500,000, with support from major global donors such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNAIDS, HIVOS, and Grand Challenges Canada.

Trained under the Rise Up program as a Gender Equity Advocate and Leadership Expert, and a graduate of the 2019 Social Impact Incubator Cohort under the Segal Family Foundation, Mphande is widely regarded as one of Malawi’s most impactful young changemakers.

Philanthropist. Entrepreneur. Mentor.

Mphande also chairs the Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation, which has raised over K300 million to support life-saving medical interventions for Malawians in need. From surgeries to emergency treatments, the foundation has become a household name in medical philanthropy.

In the tech space, he is the founder and CEO of 265Dates, a growing ICT company offering dating and digital services. He also sits on the boards of several organizations, including Miss Malawi, and is a sought-after motivational speaker and life coach, having delivered keynote addresses at major institutions like MUBAS, MUST, Mzuni, UNILIA, DMI, and UNIMA.

A Leader with a Political Edge

In 2019, Mphande contested for the Blantyre City South parliamentary seat, running a vibrant, youth-focused campaign. While he is currently not affiliated with any political party, he has not hidden his long-term political ambitions.

His leadership roots go deep—he served as President of the College of Medicine AIDS Counselling and Training Society (CMACTS) between 2013 and 2016, sharpening the skills that continue to define his career today.

Forging a Legacy

As the first president of the KUHeS Alumni Association, Mphande takes office at a defining moment for the university. With the alumni body now formally integrated into institutional governance and support structures, the association promises to become a powerhouse of influence, mentorship, and development.

The committee’s priorities are clear: support for needy students, stronger alumni engagement, and strategic partnerships that will propel KUHeS to regional and global excellence.

With Pemphero Mphande at the helm, the KUHeS Alumni Association is not just starting—it’s soaring.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!