Pemphero Mphande to Build Water System in Malawian Village To Prove That Malawians Can Do It Themselves

In a bold move to promote self-reliance among Malawians, entrepreneur and humanitarian Pemphero Mphande has announced plans to build a water system in a rural village that currently lacks access to safe, clean water.

The announcement comes days after Mphande shared his disappointment over a social media post by international content creator Mr Beast, which he says mocked Malawians and black people while highlighting a borehole project in Malawi. Inspired to respond positively, Mphande decided to show that Malawians are capable of undertaking development projects on their own.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, Mphande said: “I want to prove to my own people, and to myself, that we as Malawians can do such projects without relying on anyone. We don’t need to wait for donors. We can uplift our communities and preserve our dignity at the same time.”

The planned project will include drilling a borehole, installing a water tower with a storage tank, and setting up a solar-powered pump that will feed water to three taps strategically placed in the village. The initiative aims to ensure sustainable access to potable water for the local community.

Mphande is calling on the public to help choose the beneficiary village. He urged Malawians to suggest a village that would benefit most from this initiative.

“I want you, the people, to be part of this decision. Comment with a village you think needs this project. In seven days, I will select one village and announce it publicly,” he said.

He emphasized that the project is more than just providing water—it is a statement of capability and dignity.

“This is about showing that Malawians don’t have to wait for outsiders to solve our problems. We can lead, we can build, we can deliver solutions for ourselves,” Mphande added.

Community leaders and activists have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a step towards self-sufficiency. Observers say that if successful, the project could inspire similar initiatives across Malawi, promoting community-led development and local empowerment.

The announcement has already sparked discussions on social media, with many Malawians eager to nominate their villages for consideration.

Mphande concluded his statement with a heartfelt message: “Thank you, God bless you all, and God bless Malawi!”

