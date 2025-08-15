‘Politics is Malawi’s Hottest Business’ — Analyst on Record Surge in Parliamentary Hopefuls

The race for Malawi’s Parliament has never been this crowded — and one political analyst says it’s because many believe “politics is the hottest business in town.”

Renowned political commentator George Chaima says the unprecedented rise in parliamentary aspirants for the September 16 General Election reflects a “gluttonous expectation” that winning a seat comes with lucrative perks and influence.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the number of valid parliamentary candidates has jumped from 1,331 in 2019 to 1,488 this year — an increase of 157. The figures, announced in a public notice signed by MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, have sparked intense debate over the true motives of the contenders.

“They want to try their luck, knowing that politics is the hottest business in Malawi,” Chaima told Nyasa Times. “Many are chasing perceived benefits, while others are simply frustrated with the poor performance of sitting MPs.”

Chaima also pointed to the recent creation of new constituencies — expanding the total from 193 to 227 — as a key factor behind the surge.

“The demarcation has opened fresh battlegrounds, attracting political debutantes eager to claim new turf,” he said.

The numbers tell the story:

Independents lead the charge with 623 candidates.

lead the charge with 623 candidates. MCP tops the party list with 219.

tops the party list with 219. DPP follows with 195.

follows with 195. UTM has 169 candidates.

has 169 candidates. Other notable parties: UDF (70), People’s Party (55), AFORD (46), and PDP (34).

With such a swollen field, Malawians are set for one of the fiercest electoral battles in the country’s history — and, if Chaima is right, it’s not just about public service, but the irresistible pull of politics as a money-spinning venture.

