Petroleum Importers Ltd donates education books to Chikade CDSS in Ntcheu

Major fuel importer in the country, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has underlined its commitment towards assisting government in the provision of quality education by donation of books worth K1.5 million to Chikande CDSS in Ntcheu.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, PIL Chief Accountant, Tawina Chapomba said the company recognizes the importance of education in socio-economic development of the country.

“PIL in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is donating school text books and other educational materials to needy public schools because we recognizes that education is the solid foundation for building a prosperous nation,” said Chapomba.

Chapomba said PIL acknowledges numerous challenges the education sector is facing, such as the shortage of school desks and books as is the caseat Chikande CDSS.

“We are touched with challenges that the education is facing that is why PIL thought of helping government to alleviate some of the problems through Corporate Social Responsibility drive like today’s donation schoolbooks to Chikande CDSS in Ntcheu.,” she said.

She added:“It is PIL’s hope and belief that this donation of books will help the students to move in the right direction towards achieving good grades in their studies and excel in life.”

Head teacher for Chikande CDSS , Mark Kalipinde Nkhoma, hailed PIL for the donation saying it will go along way in improving teaching and learning process at the school.

Chikande CDSS has over 200 learners.

PIL through its CSR has been to many schools as well as hospitals in the health sector.

