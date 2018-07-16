Resilient Mzuni frustrates Wanderers: Malawi TNM Super League

They told Nyasa Times they were going to frustrate Wanderers. They came into the game with a lion heart to match their words. Mzuni FC, popularly known as the Green Intellectuals, indeed thrashed Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 on Sunday in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium.

From the outset, the Nomads who were coming from a 1 nil victory against Moyale Barracks on Saturday were so vulnerable in the left back position where Dennis Chembezi was in the shoes of Francis Mlimbika who did a marvellous job against the soldiers on Saturday.

The services of Stanley Sanudi were also seen missing in the Sunday game as he too was on the bench, allowing Felix Zulu to be in the first eleven, a situation that saw Wanderers playing with three defenders at the back.

Barely 15 minutes into the game, Ghanaian Michael Tetteh galloped down the left flank and zigzagged his way through two nomads’ players (including Dennis Chembezi) and his decent cross was connected into the net by Shelton Banda but Wanderers fans had to thank assistant referee Pearson Kamanga who had his flag up for off side.

The Nomads continued to struggle until the 23rd minute when Ramadan Mtafu went past the vulnerable Chembezi and Tetteh was in the right position to tap his cross past Wanderers goal minder Richard Chipuwa. 1 nil to the students.

The defending champions tried to pile pressure for the rest of the first half but the defence of their captain Lughano Kayira, Suzgo Mwakasinga, Bob Longwe and Henry Misinjo was solid to deny the visitors an equaliser.

In the second half, the nomads came rejuvenated from pep talk. Peter Wadabwa was immediately introduced to replace Mike Kaziputa and the team’s fighting spirit earned them a vital free kick in the 56th minute, a few metres away from the 18 metre box on the left.

Veteran Joseph Kamwendo took the free kick by floating the ball towards Esau “Black Mamba” Kanyenda’s head who managed to nod it into the student’s net for the Nomads’ equaliser.

The Nomads continued pressing for a winner but never did it come.

Five minutes before full time, Michael Tetteh received a decent through ball inside Wanderers’ half and seeing Richard Chipuwa inside away from the goal line, he unleashed a thunderous shot from 35 metres that even tore the net to take the game to 2-1 in favour of the home side.

Right back Bongani Kaipa for Wanderers was so unlucky to pick a second yellow card after 90 minutes which culminated into a red after a terrible foul on Mzuni goal keeper Pilirani Mapira.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Mzuni FC Head Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said he was happy to win the game against Wanderers.

“Our approach to the game was very positive and it’s not a surprise that we have won. I inherited a team that had a number of problems including discipline. I have been working hard to instil tactical discipline in the team and I am sure better results will continue coming,” he added.

Chirwa also disclosed that he will chop off about seven players who he thinks are not super league material and hopes to replace them accordingly and remain in the top flight league, come second round.

The visiting coach, Bob Mpinganjira, declined the fact that Chembezi was vulnerable in the left back position, saying it was simply not Wanderers’ day.

“We didn’t play our usual game today. 3 points is okay for now from our northern region tour. We just have to look forward to the forthcoming games,” said Mpinganjira.

The win has moved Mzuni two steps up on the log table from position16 to position 14 with 11 points from 13 games.

The Nomads are still on third position with 24 points, also from 13 games.

