DPP gurus tell MCP: Prepare another 5 years in opposition

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials on Friday went to town, telling leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that they would never get back into government.

DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey said Malawians in the northern region and the whole country have not yet forgotten the atrocities the main opposition inflicted on the people of Malawi during one party dictatorship.

“They have blood in their hands. People disappeared if they disagreed with Kamuzu and the MCP,” she said.

She said instead, people will vote again for the DPP in the forthcoming elections.

MCP officials were not readily available for comment on Sunday.

Turning to the DPP splinter group, United Transformation Movement (UTM), Jeffrey said a good number of its supporters have gone back to the DPP.

“We will be welcoming them soon. The President want to host them to a banquent. They have realised that the movement has no future,” she said.

However, one of the leading members of the movement Noel Masangwi dismissed Jeffrey’s allegations as wild and senseless.

“This is fake news. The DPP might have staged this for political reasons. These might be their own members and want to parade them as movement supporters. This will not work. The movement is set to dislodge the DPP from power,” he said.

Some people say the movement has a lot of support from the youth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :