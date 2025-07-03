Plan International Malawi Boosts Girls’ Education with New Hostel in Nkhata-Bay

Plan International Malawi is stepping up efforts to keep the girl child in school, urging communities to prioritise girls’ education despite the many challenges they face.

In a bold stride towards this goal, the organisation on Wednesday handed over a newly constructed 64-bed girls’ hostel at Chisu Community Day Secondary School in Nkhata-Bay. The facility was built in collaboration with its partner, Find Your Feet Organisation, as part of a broader campaign to support girls’ access to education.

Speaking during the handover, Plan International Malawi Country Director Mwape Mulumbi stressed the importance of keeping girls in school and empowering them to complete their studies.

“We want every girl to finish school, become a responsible citizen, and contribute to Malawi’s development,” she said. “Girls face many obstacles—including long walks to school that expose them to harassment and early marriage. But girls are not brides. They are students who deserve a safe and supportive environment to learn.”

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, hailed the initiative, describing it as “critical” to enhancing quality education for girls. She reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating barriers to girls’ education across Malawi.

Eness Kaunda, a student representative, couldn’t hide her excitement. “Some of us walk more than eight kilometers to get to school. With this hostel, we will study comfortably at night without worrying about harassment or long distances. It’s a game-changer,” she said.

Plan International Malawi is currently implementing a four-year “Child Not Bride” project in Karonga, Mzimba, and Nkhata-Bay. Funded by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation and Reallnvest through Plan International Norway, the project aims to end child marriages, reduce teenage pregnancies, and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to finish school.

