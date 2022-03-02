PML to issue 10 licenses to private firms in energy sector

Power Market Limited (PML) – government’s wholly owned company established to undertake the functions of the single buyer – has disclosed that it will issue licenses to 10 new firms in an effort to address erratic supply of electricity in Malawi.

PML Director of Marketing and Corporate Services, Villant Jana, made the remarks during a media orientation workshop in Mzuzu.

Jana said the licenses will be issued under the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) arrangement.

According to her, the said private companies, which will be generating power from solar energy plants, among others, will operate for over 10 years.

“It is high time Malawians start relying on the modern ways of generating energy than only on hydroelectric power which has been affected by the climate change. Solar energy generated electricity are affordable, reliable and sustainable. And as PML, we believe that it will be the end of blackouts,” said Jana.

Jana further disclosed that her organization has partnered with the Ministry of Information and Digitalization in disseminating related information and educating the masses.

She said their working agreement with the said ministry will help to reduce land disagreements, which arise between the private firms and community during ground work.

Jana allayed fears that the coming in of PML will affect electricity tariffs.

One of the journalists who attended the workshop, Bishop Witmos, who is also the Chitipa District Information Officer (DIO), described the training as an eye opener.

“Honestly, many of us were not aware of PML. And at the end, we could have misinformed the public. But as of now, that worry is a history,” said Witmos.

Some of the media houses attended the workshop included Radio Dinosaur, Nations Publication Limited, Daily Times, Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Mzimba community radio, Nyasa Times and Voice of Livingstonia.

