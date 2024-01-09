Police accidentally shoots suspect dead in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe has accidentally shot dead one of the criminals when they prevented an armed robbery on Sunday at MUSECO Seed company at Mpingu area in Lilongwe.



Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu said police managed to arrest three, wounded one out of 11 suspects and impounded a motor vehicle they were using.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Francis Masina, 27, of Takumana Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kachere, Dedza, Mateyu Ndagone, 21, (driver assistant) of Chiuzira Village, T/A Tsabango, Lilongwe, and Alex Chipasula, 39, (driver) Kamzingeni Village, T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

“On the said day Lilongwe Police detectives received a tip off that a group of thugs were planning a robbery at the said seed company targeting bags of rice, beans, and soybean,” he said.

Adding a further police intelligence gathering established that the criminals hired a 3 tonner Lorry, registration number BQ 3987, and uncovered a conspiracy by the thugs to kill security guards at the place if they mounted any resistance.

“Armed with panga knives, crowbars among other dangerous weapons, the thugs arrived and invaded the seed company’s warehouse where they severely hacked in the head a security guard, whilst two others escaped by jumping the fence while shouting for help,” he said

Upon being intercepted at ARET roadblock after a police chase, Chigalu said, the criminals who realized they had nowhere to escape, stood their ground and charged at the law enforcers with panga knives, a development that prompted the police to fire warning shots.

He said stray bullets landed on Masina currently receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and another suspected pronounced dead at arrival to the hospital while other suspects escaped the scene.

Meanwhile, Chigalu said, a security guard, Chikaiko Mzuma, 49, who was severely hacked in the head is admitted at KCH.

