Police arrest 16 bicycle taxi operators over violent demos

Malawi Police in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu have arrested 16 bicycle taxi operators known as Kabaza for a violent protest over the town council decision to impose a K1,000 monthly fee.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the 16 Kabaza operators have already been charged with theft and inciting violence.

“The number of the suspects may increase as the police continues to investigate the matter. These suspects destroyed the council property and looted from shops,” said Namwaza.

He said 12 of the 16 Kabaza operators are answering charges of theft of property at the council.

Council chief executive officer Grace Chirwa said the council is yet to quantify how much was damaged during the violence.

