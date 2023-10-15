Police arrest 6 students school over arson, property damage

Police have arrested six students from Robert Blake Secondary School in Dowa on allegations that they demolished and torched down some of the school’s infrastructure and other property worth about K465 million last month .

Dowa Police Spokesperson Alice Sitima has confirmed that all the six are form four students.

She said reports indicate that on September 21, 2023 the students allegedly went on rampage after the school’s management had suspended two form four students who were found with indian hemp.

According to Sitima, the students who are of ages between 15 and 17 will be taken to court soon to answer charges leveled against them.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson in the ministry of education Mphatso Mkuonera said they will communicate about the dates when the school is going to be re-opened.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!