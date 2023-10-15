Airtel invests K30m into golf tourney

Airtel Malawi plc has invested K30 million in this year’s golf tournament after six years break.

Speaking during the tee-off ceremony on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, said sports especially golf is very important to busy people who can’t be easily casted-off from office.

Kamoto explained that the sporting activity organised was one of the opportunities to learn and share ideas, thereafter offer Airtel products that could be recognized.

“A field of 160 golfers today, who have not been easy to bring them together. It can take about three or more years to meet them when they are at their respective offices,” explained Kamoto.

In the evening, during awards ceremony, Airtel Managing Director thanked all golfers for their participation and congratulated the winners. He said the last time Airtel organised a golf tournament was in 2017, hence to use available opportunity to participate.

The tournament had two categories comprised of juniors with boys and girls; and senior golfers of ladies and gentlemen. Junior section was made up of learners from different schools and areas of Lilongwe.

In an interview, Captain for Lilongwe Golf Club Duncan Chidzankufa expressed gratitude over Airtel’s good gesture to organise the tournament.

Chidzankufa said hosting 160 golfers at one tournament has made history and keep record that has ever happened in all golf tournaments at Lilongwe Golf Club in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kondwani Kachika emerged the winner in men’s senior category and got away with a trophy and K50, 000 Into Sports voucher. Others who did well also are Justice Ken Manda, and Graham Bond.

In his attendance, Kachika thanked his team and Airtel for rendering an opportunity to participate in the tournament.

On senior Ladies, Chaona Kumbani was the winner taking away a trophy and K50, 000 Into Sports voucher. Stella Ng’oma, Maria Richo, Suliwe Nkulambe also won.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!