Police arrest one more suspect in presidential convoy saga as court reserves bail ruling

Police have arrested one more suspect in the connection with the blocking and stoning of presidential convoy bringing the number of suspects to three as all the suspects pleaded not guilty to all charges when they appeared before a court in Blantyre today, Wednesday.

Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka has since reserved his ruling on bail application for the three suspects.

The suspects are accused of blocking and stoning President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy on Friday last week when the state president was on his way to Chileka Airport.

The State prosecutor Damiano Kaputa asked the court to allow police to continue keeping the suspects in police cell for the next seven days.

He told the court that police were yet to complete their investigations on the matter.

But lawyers representing the accused persons, Chancy Gondwe and Alexious Kamangira, asked the court to release them on bail saying; they are all Malawians, cannot interfere with the investigations or State witnesses and that the case they are answering is not a serious one, among other things.

After hearing from both sides, Balaka said he will deliver the ruling on Friday.

The three namely Pearson Chimimba, Hector Ndawala and Lucy Namba have been formally charged with intention to endanger safety of persons travelling by road, criminal negligence and failing to stop for the State President.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!