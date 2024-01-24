Bushiri says he is planning to buy a plane: “We are making airlines rich.”

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he is planning to buy a plane to be ferrying people from different parts of the world to his church services in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Writing on his Facebook page which over 4.3 million followers, Bushiri—who is the leader of ECG The Jesus Nation church—explained the reason why he wants to buy a plane is because he can’t keep up with making airlines rich.

“Planning to buy a plane to be ferrying our people for church services. We are making airlines rich,” he said.

Bushiri, while in South Africa, used to own a private jet which, according to a recent interview with Brian Banda on Times TV, said it is in the hands of South African government.

It is alleged that there were some irregularities in how the plane was bought—something which led to his February 2019 arrest and being charged with money laundering. He was released on bail.

While on bail, Bushiri was arrested again on fraud charges in 2020 and released on bail.

In November 2020, he fled South Africa and returned to his country citing security concerns and also that he was not going to face a fair trial in the rainbow nation.

He is currently in court fighting an extradition request from South Africa where he is wanted to answer the money laundering, fraud and rape charges. Bushiri denies all these charges.

