Police arrest senior Chief Kaomba for forgery

Police have arrested the powerful and influential senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu on allegations that he faked a letter purported from President Dr Lazarus Chakwera promoting him.

He has been arrested with two other people.

The letter says President Dr. Chakwera had promoted Chief Kaomba to Paramount Chief.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the arrest, saying the three were arrested on Friday, May 12th, 2023, after thorough investigations.

Kachikho said the letter bears a signature and a stamp of one of the Kasungu district council officers who is not aware of the letter.

Senior Chief Kaomba, whose real name is Eliya Ngalande Kaomba and the other two Joseph Kaunda aged 37, and Levison Chauma Makombe aged 63, have since been charged with two counts of forgery and uttering a false document.

According to Kachikho, the three are currently on police bail waiting to appear before court soon.