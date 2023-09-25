Police arrest water vessel captain for overloading

Police say they have arrested a 74-year old water vessel captain in Nkhata Bay for overloading after a picture of his overloaded vessel went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James said officers from Nkhata Bay and Likoma swiftly arrested Francis Foloma, the captain of the boat known as Makutuwima for alleged failure to ensure safety of the vessel by overloading which is against section 150 (d) of Inland Waters Shipping Act.

James said Foloma, who operates the boat between Nkhata-Bay and Likoma districts is expected to appear before court on Monday to answer the charge levelled against him.

Police are advising all boat owners and captains to make sure they avoid all acts that put in danger lives of passengers who depend on the vessels for transportation.

Francis Foloma hails from Ulisa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha in Likoma district.

