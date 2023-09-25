“Setback for Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba as Rib Injury Forces Postponement of Homecoming Fight”

Renowned South Africa-based boxer Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba’s much-anticipated homecoming fight has been postponed as doctors have advised him to undergo surgery. The former super middleweight world champion sustained a rib injury during a sparring session at his Johannesburg gym two weeks ago, but had hoped to receive medical clearance to proceed with the fight against Nigerian Mathew ‘Wiseman’ Obinna.

However, in a recent interview, Chilemba revealed that doctors have advised against his participation in the fight after a recent scan. He expressed disappointment over the turn of events but stated that he must prioritize his health and follow the medical advice. The surgery is necessary to address the rib injury that has been a recurring issue since 2006.

Although Chilemba’s fight will not take place as scheduled, the Chilemba Boxing Promotions stable has organized eight other fights that will still go ahead as planned. Chilemba assured his fans that he will fight at home once he has fully recovered, urging them to support the other boxers who will be performing on the same day.

“The main event will now feature the Universal Boxing Council (UBC) international welterweight title bout between Dennis Mwale, another South Africa-based boxer, and Tanzanian Mwinyi Mzengela. Additionally, Malawian boxer Anisha Basheel will face Chieza Hamakoma from Zimbabwe in an African Boxing Union (ABU) international lightweight bout.

While the postponement of Chilemba’s fight is undoubtedly a setback, Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe ‘Defector’ Zimba expressed optimism about the other fights on the card, emphasizing that the event will still be thrilling for spectators. Despite the disappointment, Chilemba is expected to return to Malawi to continue his preparations alongside the MPBCB.

The boxer’s decision to prioritize his long-term well-being showcases the importance of considering health and safety in the sport of boxing. Fans and the boxing community eagerly await Chilemba’s return to the ring once he has fully recovered and is ready to compete.

