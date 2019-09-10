Police, Mera against illegal petroleum sales

Malawi police in Mchinji have conducted an awareness campaign against illegal selling and storing of petroleum products.

The awareness was jointly conducted by Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera).

Central Region Commissioner of Police, Benson Tawakali on Sunday thanked Mera for the support.

“With Mera’s interventions, the police will be able to seal all loopholes along the border,” he said.

Mera acting director for economic regulation Chimwemwe Dunkalo said his institution responded to Mchinji Police’s request after observing an increase in petroleum smuggling cases in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :