Police probe MP Chambulanyina Jere over alleged quarry theft

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament for Mzimba South, Emmanuel Chamburanyina Jere, is under police investigation over allegation that he stole quarry stones belonging to a Chinese company, which is constructing Jenda-Edingeni Road.

It is alleged that Chambulanyina Jere used his vehicle to steal the quarry stones, which he ferried to his house at Vibangalala within the area.

The development occurred early this month. Eyewitnesses spilled the beans thereby prompting Jenda Police Station to institute a probe.

The station’s Officer-In-Charge, Mrs Mwakikunga, confirmed the development in a phone interview.

“Yes, we have received the allegations that the MP stole the quarry stones. As of now we are investigating the matter,” said Mwakikunga.

However, she refused to divulge more information, fearing it will jeopardize their investigations.

Chambulanyina denied the allegation, stating that his political opponents were behind the story.

He claimed he bought the quarry stones at K400, 000 from China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Co. LTD and that a receipt was issued.

The MP threatened to take legal action against members of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who visited the area without his permission.

“Yes, I am aware of the allegation. I saw a video clip of some HRDC members who spotted at my place while being interviewed by a journalist. These are the guys who have spread this fake news. But will take an action against them,” Jere threatened.

HRDC members, who were led by Masauko Thawe who is the group’s chairperson for the south, said they visited the area in order to witness the development.

According to Thawe, they will not sit-down until the matter is resolved.

Effort to talk with the Chinese Railway No.5 Engineering Group Co. Ltd proved futile as the officials were not picking up our calls despite tried for several times.

