Political leaders wish Malawians a Merry Christmas, call for peace and love

President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice-President Saulos Chilima, leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, former presidents and other political leaders have sent messages of goodwill to Malawians as they join Christians worldwide in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ today December 25 – Christmas Day.

The leaders talked about peace, love and the spirit of giving to the less privileged members of the societies.

In his message, Chakwera who is spending his Christmas at official presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay , said he and the First Lady are wishing all Malawians “a Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year.”

According presidential spokesperson Brian Banda, the Malawi leader stressed that the festive period should be celebrated responsibly in the wake of new surge of coronavirus.

Chakwera reminds Malawians to “wash hands, wear a mask and observe all Covid-19 preventive measures.”

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, according to his press officer Pilirani Phiri, will first have a Christ-mass with his fellow Catholics in the morning and will spend the Christmas afternoon with his family and friends be involved with charity activities.

Said Phiri: “The Vice-President is wishing all Malawians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. “

Phiri said Chilima will be reaching out to the needy during this festive season.

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara urged people to drive carefully on the roads of the country and wished Malawians a Happy Christmas.

Leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa appealed to all Malawians to share the little they have with the poor during this day in order to make sure they celebrate together.

“Christmas is about giving as God loved the world that He gave His only Son,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who is Mulanje Central member of parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) said he will spend his time attending to prayers in Lilongwe.

On their part, former presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika urged Malawians to foster peace and celebrate responsibly.

Muluzi, a Muslim, aid Christmas is a joyous occasion worldwide when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ; hence, he wishes all Christians well during the day.

He said it is also time for “reflection” on what has been achieved in the year or failures “and of course plan again.”

In her message, Banda urged Malawians “who can manage, they should give to the underprivilege and even visit hospitals to cheer up the sick.

Immediate past president Mutharika s , according to his personal secretary Linda Salanjira, is emphasising love among Malawians, further advising people not to indulge in a conduct likely to harm themselves or others “and pray for our country.”

Finally, but not least, Nyasa Times management and editorial are very grateful to our valued customers, advertisers, readers and all partners for the continued support rendered to us. We do not take this for granted.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2021.

