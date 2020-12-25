Cyclone Chalane to hit Malawi: New Year flood alert as Met issues heavy rain warning

Malawians should brace for extreme weather conditions in the coming days with floods to hits parts of the Southern Region from New Year’s eve as a weather phenomenon that could develop into a tropical cyclone is building up in the Indian Ocean, weather experts have warned.

In this regard, the weather experts are advising people to exercise great caution in the coming several days in view of expected sporadic and scattered storms to be accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning.

According to Jolamu Nkhokwe, the director in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, the weather conditions are a result of he says is an occasional passage of airflow from the South East converging with that from North East.

“The tropical cyclone Chalane is expected to make a landfall in Mozambiwue at Quillimane, a town north of Beira on Wednesday , 30th December 2020, and expected to proceed and reach southern Malawi on the same day, where it is likely to be accompanied by strong winds and likely to bcause flooding due to continuous rainfall,” said Nkhokwe.

Weather experts do not know yet the amount of power Cyclone Chalane would unleash but Nkhokwe said the MET office will continue updating Malawians on tropical cyclone Chalane.

Memories are still fresh of Tropical Cyclone Idai which hit the country last year, killing people, displacing families and destroying homes and infrastructure.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs said so far 23 people have died due to natural disasters this year.

According to officials from DODMA, since the inception of rains in the country many councils including Lilongwe, Karonga and Mangochi have been affected by several natural disasters like lightning, stormy rains, strong winds, heavy rains, flash floods and hailstorms.

Fyaupe Mwafongo, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for DODMA says that most councils have been highly affected with natural disasters.

Mwafongo further indicated that the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has registered 23 deaths of which 20 died after being hit by lightning.

According to Mwafongo, so far the country has recorded a total of 12,031 houses affected and 166 injuries.

