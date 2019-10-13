Pope representative tells Malawians to seek divine intervention on instability

October 13, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

A representative of Pope Francis in Zambia and Malawi has asked Malawians to seek divine intervention to bring peace threatened by the current political instability.

Apostolic Nuncio with Malawi bishops

Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone said this on Saturday in Lilongwe.

“Malawians need to be firm in prayer. Let the prayer work amidst this political instability,” he said.

He said the church would want peace to return to Malawi.

The head of the Catholic Church in Malawi Thomas Msusa condemned violent protests which have led to loss of lives and property.

He said Malawians can protest peacefully.

Msusa said the church has organised countrywide peace prayers in all its churches on October 19.

Richie
Guest
Richie

May the Lord give our hearts yearning for peace

3 hours ago
Eagles Eye
Guest
Eagles Eye

Welcome to Malawi Ambassador Gallone. I hope you will have time to visit Msundwe, the epicentre of our liberation struggle against a tribe which only came to Malawi in 1914 but thinks it deserves all the leadership positions of this country. This struggle has just started and things will get worse if someone continues to take us for granted.

5 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

That’s your best comment Shame the tribalist!

2 hours ago