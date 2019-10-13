TN shine over Kamuzu Barracks

Kasungu-based TN Stars on Sunday punished military side Kamuzu Barracks with a 3-2 thumping in a TNM Super League match played at the Civo Stadium.

Former Blue Eagles, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Fomboni FC Wister Phiri was the heroe of the day after registering a hat trick for the rookies.

On the other hand, Kelvin Hanganda and Manase Chiyesa scored for the soldiers.

The win has helped TN to move to position five of the 16 member log table.

They have 37 points from 22 games while KB are stuck on position four with 39 points from 24 games.

At the Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United gave away a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against visiting Mzuni FC.

Chifuniro Mpinganjira gave the home side the lead before Taniel Mhango equalised later.

The two sides, who have played 23 games each, seats on positions 12 and 13 with 22 and 19 points respectively.

