Mutharika warns politicians against dividing people on cultural lines

October 13, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has warned people to be on the look-out against politicians whom he accused of using culture or culture identity to divide people.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Festival for 2019:  President Mutharika with Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

Mutharika said this at Chonde in Mulanje during the commemoration of Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival.

“Politicians should not use culture to send people to beat or kill other people, that is not Malawian,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika’s sentiments come at a time when the president himself has come under intense criticism for using the Mulhako wa Alhomwe to promote his political agenda and that of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During the occaassion, Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairman Leston Mulli openly said he is political and supports President  Mutharika and his DPP.

Mutharika urged Malawians to be peaceful and love each other.

“I know there are some people who don’t want peace. They have gone on rampage destroying schools, burning them,” he said.

He then asked his supporters not to retaliate when attacked by people sent by what he called failed and frustrated politicians.

Kwenda Khalupa
Kwenda Khalupa

Atumbuka lalatani ZANU izo anakuuzani ndani kuti mukhale Mtumbuka simunati mudakapitiliza kulira mpaka mpaka Southern Rules with or without your petty votes. Nanga pakazapezeka president wachitumbuka muzavuta bwanji ngati apa mukuvuta mulibe President from the North? Yanu ija muzatenga banja lonse kuphatikizapo mbewa, nkhanu, anangwale kapena nditi agwape kukawaika mmaofesi anthu oipa inu opanda chikondi ndi mitundu INA

Keen Observer
Keen Observer

So was this a Political Rally or a Cultural Social gathering? Why talking about other politicians instead of celebrating their Llhomweism? Useless! The only person who wronged Malawians is Bakili Muluzi for giving Malawians Bingu that’s what brought us where we are now.

M'Malawi
M'Malawi

That’s exactly what you are doing in this country.

Lomwe Rule
Lomwe Rule

APM should be the last one to warn Malawians politicians dividing Malawians along tribal lines. For Bingu was and APM remains a tribalist and nepotistic in promoting Lomwes.

mpilu
mpilu

dhala mukuuza ana zimenezo. sort out the mess. stupit old snorting cow.
dont preach to us what we are when you spent 40 plus yrs abroad. fucking asshole

Ansah
Ansah

A toothless stupid Peter mutharika.malawi is alredy divided than ever before because of you .may u die before yo time like yo brother.
Where is UDF today? Thats what is coming to DPP soon. I hate educated fools like u peter .
I think its time all the lomwes should get out of central region and the South .
We will …

Chimulirenji
Chimulirenji

It’s you who is a tribalist, Dr Banda came in Malawi for all tribes, but Mutharika’s family brought segregation, Tseck

