PP clarifies its presence at UTM convention

Former ruling People’s Party (PP) has strongly condemned ‘in strongest
terms’ assertions making rounds that its top brass attended the UTM Party convention as part of an electoral coalition arrangement between the two political parties.
PP spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said through a statement
that some of the party top brass attended the indaba as invited guests.
“This unfortunate piece of propaganda is appalling and only aimed at
confusing supporters of both parties in particular and the electorate
at large” reads part of the statement by Banda.
It adds: “Malawians might be aware that from time immemorial it has
been tradition for representatives from other parties to attend party
conventions as invited guests. This cements unity among political
stakeholders and further deepens democratic values within the
country’s political system”.
According to the statement, PP is of the view that such attendance is
only a sign of mature and necessary gesture within the context of
inter-party democracy.
The satement further gave an example of what happened during PP
convention some months ago whereby the party invited members of other
parties such as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which was represented by
Salima Bagus and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) which was
represented by its General Secretary.
“Not only that, during the official welcoming of Hon Sidik Mia to MCP
in Ngabu, MCP invited PP and we were represented by Hon Roy Kachale
and other party officials. Hon Kachale further attended several more
rallies by MCP president and fundraisers dubbed ‘Tambala Nights’ on
invitation along with other PP members,” the statement reads.
It further emphasizes that PP led by former president Joyce Banda will not practice mercenary politics of hiding its plans towards the 2019 elections and in an event of a working partnership with any other political party, the
party will communicate to its members, supporters and all Malawians
using the right channels.
PP was represented at the UTM event by among others Vice Presidents
(East and South) Roy Kachale Banda, Ephraim Chivunde and
National Director of Women Edith Mtunga .
