PP clarifies its presence at UTM convention



Former ruling People’s Party (PP) has strongly condemned ‘in strongest

terms’ assertions making rounds that its top brass attended the UTM Party convention as part of an electoral coalition arrangement between the two political parties.

Roy Kachale represented PP at UTM convention

PP spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said through a statement

that some of the party top brass attended the indaba as invited guests.

“This unfortunate piece of propaganda is appalling and only aimed at

confusing supporters of both parties in particular and the electorate

at large” reads part of the statement by Banda.

It adds: “Malawians might be aware that from time immemorial it has

been tradition for representatives from other parties to attend party

conventions as invited guests. This cements unity among political

stakeholders and further deepens democratic values within the

country’s political system”.

According to the statement, PP is of the view that such attendance is

only a sign of mature and necessary gesture within the context of

inter-party democracy.

The satement further gave an example of what happened during PP

convention some months ago whereby the party invited members of other

parties such as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which was represented by

Salima Bagus and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) which was

represented by its General Secretary.

“Not only that, during the official welcoming of Hon Sidik Mia to MCP

in Ngabu, MCP invited PP and we were represented by Hon Roy Kachale

and other party officials. Hon Kachale further attended several more

rallies by MCP president and fundraisers dubbed ‘Tambala Nights’ on

invitation along with other PP members,” the statement reads.

It further emphasizes that PP led by former president Joyce Banda will not practice mercenary politics of hiding its plans towards the 2019 elections and in an event of a working partnership with any other political party, the

party will communicate to its members, supporters and all Malawians

using the right channels.

PP was represented at the UTM event by among others Vice Presidents

(East and South) Roy Kachale Banda, Ephraim Chivunde and

National Director of Women Edith Mtunga .

