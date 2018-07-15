PP national elective convention set August 30-31: Joyce Banda set to get nod for presidential run

Noah Chimpeni, PP publicist, had told media that the party was “too broke” to bring together delegates from across the country for the convention.

But in a twist of developments, Chimpeni said PP was now ready for the task.

“Money has now been found, and the convention will be held from August 30 to 31,” said Chimpeni.

But he could not say where the convention would be held, only saying that people are now free to get nomination papers for different positions.

One of the positions is that of the President, and former Republican leader, Joyce Banda, who is also the party’s founder has expressed interest to contest.

Banda who trailed third in the 2014 elections, has repeatedly said the country is worse than how she left it.

The first female president for Malawi, who only attained the reins of power following constitutional order after the death of late President Bingu wa Mutharika, was in self-exile since 2014 and only returned with an announcement that she would challenge Peter Mutharika–Bingu’s brother– on the ballot.