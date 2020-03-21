Premier Loto opens new volleyball court at Blantyre Youth Centre

A new volleyball court has been officially opened at Blantyre Youth Centre courtesy of Premier Loto where hundreds of people witnessed the opening ceremony on Friday.

Premier projects, the charity division of Premier Loto and Premier Bet, announced in December 2019 that they would rebuild the volleyball court which was in a dilapidated state at BYC.

After months, the court was officially opened with a grand ceremony attended by chairperson n of Malawi National Council of Sports Board, Oliver Nakoma, Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and culture, Jameson Ndalama.

Operations Manager for Premier Bet and Premier Loto, Milos Jovanovic said they are dedicated to giving back to the community and stressed that the volleyball court will play a crucial role in the development of the game in the country.

“We believe the presentation of this volleyball court will play a crucial role in the development of volleyball in the region,” said Jovanovic.

Jovanovic also hinted that a development on the same facility could be next on the agenda in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Nakoma said as government this is a milestone in the development of sports in the country because they have been crying for good playing facilities and described the volleyball courtyard as one of them.

“We are so delighted because this courtyard will be serving the youths.I would like to thank Premier Loto for this donation worth K9 million to Malawi National Council of Sports and we don’t take this for granted,” said Nakoma.

He also urged other companies to emulate Premier Loto by helping in renovating more facilities to the sporting fraternity by mentioning facilities like netball courts and tennis.

“Structures at BYC are in dilapidated state and as Sports Council We will make sure to rejuvenate them so that they match international standards,” he said.

The opening ceremony of Blantyre Youth Centre volleyball court included a first match which involved youths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :