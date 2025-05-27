President Chakwera Leads Nation in Celebrating Tay Grin’s Global Honour

Malawi is basking in pride as President Lazarus Chakwera has led the nation in congratulating celebrated musician and cultural ambassador Tay Grin, following his prestigious international recognition in the United Kingdom for promoting tourism and culture.

Tay Grin, known as The Nyau King, was honoured with the Excellence in Tourism and Culture Promotion Award during the highly regarded Diaspora Economic Forum (DEF), held on May 25, 2025, at the London Hilton Kensington—an event that coincided with Africa Day and carries international significance, including recognition by the United Nations.

President Chakwera commended Tay Grin for flying the Malawian flag high, describing the award as a “moment of great national pride.” He praised the artist’s contribution to youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and international representation.

“Tay Grin’s award is not just his; it is a victory for all Malawians,” said President Chakwera. “He continues to show the world the beauty, talent, and cultural richness of our country.”

In response, Tay Grin expressed heartfelt thanks to the President and the Malawian people for their support, saying the honour is a shared celebration of Malawi’s culture and resilience.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for recognising our efforts. I am deeply honoured to represent Malawi as a cultural ambassador. This award belongs to all Malawians—especially the youth who dream of shining on global stages,” Tay Grin said.

The Africa Day Awards International, which organises the DEF, acknowledged Tay Grin’s exceptional efforts in promoting African heritage through music, fashion, and traditional performance. In a letter signed by co-founder Professor Pauline Long, Tay Grin was hailed as a cultural icon whose work is building bridges between Africa and the diaspora.

Other honourees at the event included President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, placing Tay Grin among an elite class of African changemakers recognised for shaping the continent’s global image.

Tay Grin’s artistry, which blends modern music with traditional Malawian elements like Gule Wamkulu dance, has taken him to international platforms such as MTV Base and the Channel O Music Awards. He has also championed community development and youth empowerment through his various entrepreneurial ventures.

The DEF gathering featured panel discussions, exhibitions, cultural showcases, and networking forums, creating a vibrant space for investment, innovation, and cultural exchange.

As news of the award spreads, celebrations have erupted across social media and local communities, with Malawians applauding Tay Grin’s achievements as a milestone for the country’s creative and cultural sectors.

This recognition not only cements Tay Grin’s place as a global ambassador of Malawi’s rich heritage but also reaffirms the country’s emerging voice in international cultural diplomacy.

Indeed, when one Malawian shines, the whole nation glows.

