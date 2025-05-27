Justice Served: Mulanje Court Jails Two Police Officers and Businessman for Brutal Assault on 13-Year-Old Boy

In a powerful affirmation of justice, the Magistrate Court in Mulanje has handed down a 10-year sentence with hard labour to two police officers and a businessman for their brutal and inhumane treatment of a 13-year-old boy—an ordeal that led to the amputation of both his hands.

Police officers Charles Mbewe and Stanley Chigaru, along with businessman Mavuto Chikhwaza, were found guilty of causing grievous harm with intent. The officers were also convicted of neglecting their official duties and received an additional two-year sentence for their dereliction of duty. However, all sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will each serve 10 years behind bars.

The court was told that the boy, falsely accused of stealing money from Chikhwaza, was illegally detained for three days. During that time, the officers tightly bound his hands with rubber—a cruel act that resulted in irreversible tissue damage and ultimately, the amputation of both hands.

The verdict follows a meticulous investigation by the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC), which led the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to pursue criminal charges. The case was prosecuted by Josephine Gwaza and Samuel Chisanga from the DPP’s Chambers.

“This ruling sends a loud and clear message: no one is above the law,” said a local human rights observer. “What was done to that child was barbaric. Today, the justice system has spoken for him.”

The sentencing is being hailed as a landmark moment in holding both law enforcement and private citizens accountable for acts of torture and abuse. For the young survivor, whose life was forever changed by this cruelty, the road to healing may be long—but the wheels of justice have finally turned in his favor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!